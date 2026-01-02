Andhra govt to pay true-up power dues worth ₹4,500 crore to DISCOMS

The APERC said the state government has come forward to pay Rs 4,500 crore worth true-up dues to power distribution companies in an "effort to avoid hardship to end consumers".

True-up dues encompass accumulated gaps in revenue and costs, and this quantum of Rs 4,500 crore reportedly pertains to the previous YSRCP regime between 2019 and 2024.

"It is noted that the Government of Andhra Pradesh...has undertaken to pay the DISCOMS the true-up amount to avoid hardship to end consumers," Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) secretary P Krishna said in a press release, shared on Friday.

Discom-wise true-up dues are: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSPDCL) - Rs 1,552 crore; Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (APCPDCL) - Rs 1,163 crore; and Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APEPDCL) - Rs 1,783 crore.