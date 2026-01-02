Home / India News / Security forces neutralise 27 bombs, recover arms in Manipur's Imphal East

Security forces neutralise 27 bombs, recover arms in Manipur's Imphal East

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023

Manipur weapon
In a separate operation, security forces also recovered three arms and ammunition from Langdum Nungjengbi area in the district on Wednesday | Image: X/@manipur_police
Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 11:49 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Security forces recovered 27 bombs and neutralised them in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Friday.

During an operation, the country-made bombs were found on Thursday and neutralised at a place near Monglham village, a senior officer said.

In a separate operation, security forces also recovered three arms and ammunition from Langdum Nungjengbi area in the district on Wednesday, he said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

All you need to know about rising egg prices across major Indian cities

Tamil Nadu received investment commitments of ₹2.07 trn in 2025: Minister

Amit Shah set to arrive in Andamans to chair Parl panel meeting on Jan 3

'Sewer bacteria' found in Indore water as diarrhoea deaths rise to nine

All my transactions were legal, says actor Jayasurya after ED questioning

Topics :Northeast IndiaManipurManipur govt

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story