Home / India News / Andhra HC rejects CID's plea to allow two DSPs to monitor Chandrababu

Andhra HC rejects CID's plea to allow two DSPs to monitor Chandrababu

The court agreed with Naidu's lawyer's argument that assigning two DSPs to the former CM's residence would constitute a breach of his right to privacy

Press Trust of India Amaravati
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday rejected the CID's interim application to depute two DSP rank officers to tag along with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu while he is out on medical bail, so that they can monitor his activities and submit reports to the court regularly.

The court however reiterated the bail conditions it imposed.

Rejecting the CID plea, the high court said that interim bail granted on health grounds should not be equated to a custodial bail.

Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy represented the CID while D Srinivas argued on behalf of Naidu.

The court agreed with Naidu's lawyer's argument that assigning two DSPs to the former CM's residence would constitute a breach of his right to privacy.

However, the court directed the TDP supremo to abstain from making any public comments related to the Skill Development Corporation Scam case or organise or participate in any public rally and meetings.

Reiterating the conditions it set forth for Naidu in its bail order, it also directed Naidu to refrain from giving any inducements or making any threats or promises to any person acquainted with the facts of the case.

It also ordered him not to dissuade people related to the case from disclosing the facts to the court or any other authority and to surrender before the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on or before 5 pm on November 28.

Naidu walked out of the Rajamahendravaram central prison after 53 days in jail, following the Andhra Pradesh High Court granting him a temporary bail of four weeks under medical grounds in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case on October 31.

Also Read

Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail from HC in Angallu 307 case

CID begins interrogation of Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram jail

CM Jagan lashes out at Naidu over Andhra Skill Development Corp scam

Naidu files bail petitions in court in Skill Development Corporation case

Court adjourns Naidu's bail plea to September 19 in corporation case

Taj Mahal not built by Shahjahan: PIL in HC demands correction of history

Tata Motors wins Singur land case against WB govt: Here are case details

Ethics Committee in Parliament: History, constitution & role | Explained

Nearly 97000 Indians detained trying to enter US illegally in last one year

SC asks MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to RS chairperson

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story