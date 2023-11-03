Home / India News / SC asks MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to RS chairperson

SC asks MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to RS chairperson

The CJI said the lawmaker will have to meet the Rajya Sabha chairperson to tender an unconditional apology on the issue. The vice president, in turn, may take a sympathetic view of the entire matter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
It was alleged that the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab had moved a motion to refer the Delhi Services Bill to the select committee.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday asked suspended AAP lawmaker Raghav Chadha to tender an unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on the select committee issue, and hoped that he would take a sympathetic view of the matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to apprise it of the developments in the matter after the Diwali vacation.

The CJI said the lawmaker will have to meet the Rajya Sabha chairperson to tender an unconditional apology on the issue. The vice president, in turn, may take a sympathetic view of the entire matter and take further steps in this regard.

Chadha has been under suspension since August 11 after some MPs, a majority from the ruling BJP, accused him of adding their names to a motion without their consent. The motion sought constitution of a select committee to examine the contentious Delhi Services Bill.

It was alleged that the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab had moved a motion to refer the Delhi Services Bill to the select committee.

He had allegedly named some lawmakers as members of the proposed committee and it was claimed that some of the MPs had not given their consent for it.

Taking note of the complaint, the chairman suspended Chadha, pending an inquiry by the Committee of Privileges.

Also Read

SC to hear Raghav Chadha's plea challenging suspension from Rajya Sabha

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: The couple organises Sufi night

Raghav Chadha urges RS chairman to discuss Manipur issue under Rule 168

Indefinite suspension of MP has serious repercussions: SC on Chadha's plea

Suspension of Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh should be revoked: AAP's Rinku

India bright spot amidst despondency, upheavals: Army Chief Gen Pande

Delhi-NCR air pollution today, 3 Nov: Government bans construction work

SC to hear plea seeking implementation of Women Reservation Bill on Nov 22

BJP courting ZPM to secure deputy CM's post: Cong ahead of Mizoram polls

SC rejects plea against transfer of Gyanvapi case from one court to another

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Raghav ChadhaJagdeep DhankarSupreme CourtRajya SabhaAAPMember of Parliament

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story