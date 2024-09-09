ANI files case against Netflix overuse of footage in 'IC-814' web series

News agency ANI has filed a lawsuit against Netflix Inc and the producers of an Indian series centred on a plane hijacking, demanding the removal of four episodes for allegedly using ANI's content without authorisation, the agency's lawyer told Reuters on Monday.

The show, titled IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack, offers an account of the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines flight 814 from Kathmandu. Since its release last month, it has faced backlash and controversy. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Criticism has emerged from social media users and members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the series of misrepresenting the hijackers by portraying them as Hindus with Hindu names, when in reality they were Muslims.

In response to the criticism, Netflix added new disclaimers to the six-part series last week after being summoned by India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The platform clarified that the code names in the series were drawn from those used in the real-life incident.

Sidhant Kumar, counsel for ANI, said, "They have used copyright archival footage of ANI without licence, they have also used the (ANI) trademark."

Kumar expressed concern that the controversy surrounding the series is damaging their trademark and brand reputation. He also mentioned that ANI is requesting Netflix to remove four episodes that include their content.

He said that in 2021, the producer of the show contacted the news agency to request permission to use their footage, but no formal agreement was made. The lawyer also noted that ANI does not wish to be connected with the series in any way.

On the other hand, the attorney representing one of the show’s producers claimed that the footage used in the series was acquired from two different companies, with a total payment of over Rs 1 crore.

The Delhi High Court has agreed to review the case and has requested Netflix's response, Kumar said.

India holds Pakistan and Pakistani militant groups responsible for the hijacking in December 1999, which ended when New Delhi released three Islamist militants, including Masood Azhar, the leader of one of these groups.

(With agency inputs)