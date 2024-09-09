IMD weather 2024: Met issues red and orange alert for several states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (September 9) issued a red alert for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and predicted a downpour in several states. For Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and West Bengal, an orange alert has been issued. Similarly, monsoon rains continue to bring wet spells to India, placing a number of states on yellow alert on the day. Amid the formation of a "low pressure area" over the west-central and adjoining northwestern Bay of Bengal, the weather office issued a nowcast rainfall warning. "The depression over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards at a speed of 7 kmph during the past six hours, intensified into a Deep Depression and was centred at 23:30 hours IST on Sunday (September 8)," the IMD stated in its recent post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The post adds, "It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and cross the Odisha coast near Puri by noon on September 9. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwest wards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the subsequent two days.”

IMD weather forecast 2024: West and central India

Fairly widespread light to moderate rain is probable over West and Central India during the week. West Madhya Pradesh on September 11 and 12, East Madhya Pradesh on September 9 and 10, Chhattisgarh from September 8 to 10, and Vidarbha on September 9, according to the IMD, can expect severe rainfall.

Isolated severe rainfall is probable over West Madhya Pradesh from September 9 to 12 and 14, the Gujarat region, Konkan, Goa, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh during September 9 to 11, East Madhya Pradesh from September 9 to 10, and Madhya Maharashtra from September 9 to 12.

IMD Weather Forecast 2024: South Peninsular India

As indicated by the latest release on weather conditions, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain is probable over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep, with scattered to widespread light to moderate rain over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana, and isolated to dispersed rainfall over Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, and interior Karnataka during the week.

Over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Telangana on September 9. Isolated severe rain is anticipated over Telangana, south interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe during September 9–10, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during September 9–12, and Coastal Karnataka during September 9–11.

Weather forecast 2024: East and northeast India

The IMD predicts that Odisha will experience isolated, extremely heavy rainfall on 9 September. On September 10 and 11, Jharkhand, Assam, Gangetic West Bengal, and Meghalaya, as well as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, are expected to experience isolated very heavy rainfall.

Isolated severe rain is predicted over Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura during the following seven days, Assam and Meghalaya during September 9–13, Gangetic West Bengal on September 9 and 10, Odisha during September 8–10, Arunachal Pradesh during September 10–12, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on September 9, 11, and 12, Bihar from September 12 to 14, and Jharkhand from September 9 to 12.

Weather forecast 2024: Northwest India

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain is predicted over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Rajasthan, and isolated to dispersed precipitation over the region during the week. The weather office is estimating isolated to severe downpours over East Rajasthan on September 12 and 13, and isolated severe rainfall over Haryana and West Rajasthan on September 9, Uttar Pradesh from September 10 to 12, Uttarakhand from September 9 to 14, East Uttar Pradesh on September 10 and 11, and East Rajasthan on September 9 and 13.