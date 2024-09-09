Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi govt bans production, sale, use of firecrackers till January 1

An action plan will be prepared in collaboration with Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Revenue Department to strictly implement the ban, Gopal Rai added

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai | (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
The Delhi government on Monday banned the production, sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital to control air pollution in the coming winter season.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a statement that the ban also covers online sale and delivery of firecrackers.

An action plan will be prepared in collaboration with Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Revenue Department to strictly implement the ban, he added.

"The ban on the production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers will remain in force till January 1, 2025 ," Rai said in the statement.

This is a part of the Delhi government's winter action plan based on 21 focus points to control pollution, he said.


Topics :Gopal RaiEnvironment protectionEnvironment pollutionair pollutionFirecracker banDelhi government

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

