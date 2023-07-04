Home / India News / Anil Ambani's wife Tina appears before ED in connection with FEMA case

Anil Ambani's wife Tina appears before ED in connection with FEMA case

The investigation against the couple pertains to the possession of certain alleged undisclosed assets abroad and linked movement of funds, the sources said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Anil Ambani's alleged links to some offshore companies based in Jersey, British Virgin Islands and Cyprus are under the probe scanner of the ED

Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
Tina Ambani, the wife of Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani, on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for questioning and recording her statement in connection with an investigation linked to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, official sources said.

Anil Ambani had recorded his statement in the case on Monday under sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and he is expected to appear before the federal agency again later this week for completion of the exercise.

The investigation against the couple pertains to the possession of certain alleged undisclosed assets abroad and linked movement of funds, the sources said.

Anil Ambani's alleged links to some offshore companies based in Jersey, British Virgin Islands and Cyprus are under the probe scanner of the ED.

He had been questioned by the agency in 2020 in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

In August last year, the income-tax department issued a notice to Anil Ambani under the anti-black money law for allegedly evading Rs 420 crore in taxes on undisclosed funds of more than Rs 814 crore held in two Swiss bank accounts.

The Bombay High Court in March ordered an interim stay on this I-T show-cause notice and penalty demand.

Topics :Anil AmbaniFemaEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

