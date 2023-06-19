Centre's livestock draft Bill 2023 sets the cat among the pigeons

Animal rights activists, Right-wing groups, and Jain religious leaders are up in arms about the Centre's draft livestock Bill, which provides for the export of live animals. They are demanding that the government withdraw it.
Sources in the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said the organisation would not allow hurting of religious sentiment and cultural beliefs.
The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying uploaded the draft Bill -- Livestock and Livestock Products (Importation and Exportation) Bill, 2023 -- on its website on June 7. It sought suggestions and comments from stakeholders, importers, and exporters with 10 days until June 17. Since June 17, animal rights activists have been flagging this short 10-day period for feedback, on social media.
“Live animals’ exports are allowed but mostly on a case-by-case basis. There is very little change between what happened in the past and what has been proposed in the new draft. The only difference is that, based on the allocation of business rules, export promotion has been incorporated for live animals. This would help set standards and maintain animal health and also hygiene,” a senior official explained.
In 2022-23, India exported $5.11 million worth of live animals, the bulk of which were sheep and goats.
Trade sources said most of these animals were exported to West Asian countries during festival periods.
According to the draft Bill, the proposed law is aimed at framing “measures for the regulation of the importation of livestock and livestock products, as well as promotion and development of exports of livestock and livestock products”.
It also said that the Centre by notification in the Official Gazette shall prescribe measures in such a manner as may be necessary for the purpose of promotion and development of export of livestock and livestock products
The Centre said the draft Bill is aimed at replacing the existing Livestock Importation Act, 1898, which was amended in 2001 (Livestock Importation (Amendment) Act of 2001). The amendment Act is aimed at maintaining the “biosecurity of the country” by preventing the ingress of exotic diseases through livestock and livestock products.
A Kisan Sangh office bearer said: "There are positive and negative aspects to this draft Bill. It could solve the problem of stray animals and improve the breed of our indigenous livestock, but one needs to respect religious and cultural beliefs. The Kisan Sangh will defend the interests of farmers, without hurting religious sentiment.”
Animal rights activists and groups, such as People for Animals India, launched a social media campaign against the draft Bill on Saturday.
“The Bill would increase cruelty against animals. The inclusion of dogs and cats, and birds in the definition of livestock is preposterous. This Bill is definitely a bane and should be opposed. Countries like New Zealand have stopped transport of live animals as commodities,” Faizan Jaleel, an animal rights activist, told Business Standard.