Centre's livestock draft Bill 2023 sets the cat among the pigeons

“Live animals’ exports are allowed but mostly on a case-by-case basis. There is very little change between what happened in the past and what has been proposed in the new draft. The only difference is that, based on the allocation of business rules, export promotion has been incorporated for live animals. This would help set standards and maintain animal health and also hygiene,” a senior official explained.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying uploaded the draft Bill -- Livestock and Livestock Products (Importation and Exportation) Bill, 2023 -- on its website on June 7. It sought suggestions and comments from stakeholders, importers, and exporters with 10 days until June 17. Since June 17, animal rights activists have been flagging this short 10-day period for feedback, on social media.