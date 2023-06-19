Home / India News / Odisha triple train crash: House of railway signal JE sealed by CBI

Odisha triple train crash: House of railway signal JE sealed by CBI

The CBI had earlier questioned him during the course of their investigation at an undisclosed location

IANS Bhubaneswar
Odisha triple train crash: House of railway signal JE sealed by CBI

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a major move in its investigation into the Odisha triple train tragedy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday sealed the rented house of Soro Section signal junior engineer (JE).

According to reports, a CBI team reached the rented house of JE Amir Khan near Annapurna Rice Mill in Soro on Monday, and found that the house was locked.

Later, they sealed the house of Khan.

A source said that two CBI personnel are also keeping a watch on the house.

The CBI had earlier questioned him during the course of their investigation at an undisclosed location.

However, the signal JE and his family are reportedly missing from the rented place after the tragic accident at Bahanaga that resulted in the deaths of 292 passengers so far.

Meanwhile, the CBI officials have also visited the house of Bahanaga station master for investigation.

--IANS

bbm/pgh

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

Odisha train tragedy: World leaders extend support, condole loss of lives

Telangana High Court issues notice to RBI Governor in Mahesh Bank case

473 pilgrims to visit Pak for Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary

'It's the Modi phenomenon': Diaspora ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit

IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed new Research and Analysis Wing chief

HP cabinet nods to land acquisition for Kangra Airport's expansion

Topics :Odisha CBITrain Accident

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story