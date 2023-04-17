Home / India News / Annamalai hits back at DMK's Rs 500 crore damages demand, calls it baseless

Annamalai hits back at DMK's Rs 500 crore damages demand, calls it baseless

"I demand Rs 500 crore as damages for making baseless allegations against me and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the public domain. I wish to pay the sum to PM CARES fund, " Annamalai added

Chennai
Annamalai hits back at DMK's Rs 500 crore damages demand, calls it baseless

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hitting back at the DMK over its legal notice seeking apology and Rs 500 crore in damages for his graft allegations against party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai on Monday sought a similar amount from the ruling party for making certain "baseless" allegations against him.

In a statement titled "I am ready for legal action," uploaded on his Twitter page, the state BJP president also claimed there was 'proof' for alleged corruption in the Metro rail project in the earlier DMK regime and said "we are going to submit them to the CBI."

Taking a swipe at DMK Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi who had issued the legal notice, Annamalai asked him to "remain patient till (CBI) summons are issued to your party president and others involved" in the issue.

In its legal notice dated April 15, issued after Annamalai levelled corruption charges against Stalin and other party leaders titled "DMK files", Bharathi had insisted the allegations were "false, baseless, defamatory, imaginary and scandalous."

"The DMK President has not received a single paise as illegal gratification from any person throughout his 56 years of public life," he had said and demanded an unconditional, public apology from the former IPS officer within 48 hours of receiving the notice. The party had also demanded Rs 500 crore in damages from the BJP leader.

Annamalai, referring to Bharathi's allegations of him receiving illegal gratification from a finance company accused of duping investors, called it "baseless, false" accusation.

"I demand Rs 500 crore as damages for making baseless allegations against me and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the public domain. I wish to pay the sum to PM CARES fund, " Annamalai added.

He said he will soon respond to DMK's legal notice, besides sending one demanding damages for making "baseless" charges against him.

Topics :PM CARES FundDMK electionDMKBJP

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

Also Read

Tamil Nadu CM's son Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister in cabinet

Sethusamudram project would benefit only few DMK leaders: BJP's Annamalai

PM Modi pays tribute to poet Subramania Bharathi on his birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to attend G20 preparatory meet in Delhi on Dec 5

Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Electric vehicle adoption levels in India to see exponential growth: Report

Tamil Nadu inks pact with footwear maker for investment of Rs 2,302 cr

Nearly half of Indian workers don't plan to hop jobs as hiring slows

SC fines Mumbai Metro but allows to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest

Indian Army begins first online entrance exam for Agniveer recruitment

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story