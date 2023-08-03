A student, who was preparing for medical entrance exams, died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, reported India Today.

The deceased, identified as Manjot Singh (18), was from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. He had arrived in Kota earlier this year and was enrolled with a coaching centre to prepare for NEET.

On Thursday morning, his body was found hanging from a fan in his hostel room.

The incident yet again brings to light the rising cases of suicide in Kota, where at least 19 deaths have been reported this year, including this one.

Every year, students from all over the country flock to Kota to prepare for competitive exams in order to get entry into the best engineering and medical universities in the country.

Over the last few years, the city has become a subject of discussion, for students dying by suicide due to various factors like stress or disappointment over failure.

According to several reports, about 15 cases of suicide by students were registered in Kota in 2022.

Last month, a 17-year-old student preparing for the IIT entrance exam in Kota was found dead. The police officials found the boy hanging from the fan in his hostel room after being informed about the incident.

Furthermore, as many as five students died by suicide in Kota in May alone.