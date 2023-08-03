Home / India News / Cabinet secretary reviews progress of PLI scheme in certain sectors

Cabinet secretary reviews progress of PLI scheme in certain sectors

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday reviewed the progress of the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for sectors that are "generally doing very well" like pharma and electronics

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Another such review is expected for the remaining sectors, the official said.

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday reviewed the progress of the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for sectors that are "generally doing very well" like pharma and electronics, a senior official said.

Another such review is expected for the remaining sectors, the official said.

The scheme was announced in 2021 for 14 sectors such as telecommunication, white goods, textiles, manufacturing of medical devices, automobiles, speciality steel, food products, high-efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell battery, drones and pharma with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

"Today we covered sectors that are generally doing very well like pharma, electronics and mobile manufacturing, and white goods. Others which have not fully taken off are coming up later," the official said.

"They are doing well but they can do better. We are in the process of consulting whether any minor tweaking is required. Once we complete the process, we will be in a position," the official added when asked about the details of the review meeting.

PLI schemes for sectors which are not picking up well include high-efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell (ACC) batteries, textile products and speciality steel.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) held a workshop with concerned PLI stake-holders in June to get feedback.

"Some of those suggestions after taking the feedback we will convert into policy decisions," the official said.

Stakeholders have flagged issues like timely processing of claims; visa-related matters where vendors require some expertise from Chinese professionals; delay in getting environmental clarences in some states.

"Those kinds of things we are trying to sort out. These issues are there in almost all the PLI sectors," the official said, adding "there are issues of environmental clearances, in same cases visa issues for Chinese, particularly when their components are getting manufactured here".

The meeting assumed significance as the government disbursed only Rs 2,900 crore till March 2023 out of Rs 3,400 crore claims received under the scheme.

On this, the official said that low disbursements are not an issue, as the scheme is ensuring investments, employment generation, exports and healthy tax collections.

"Disbursement is not a criteria in the general sense to assess whether the scheme is doing good or not. Disbursements doesn't really bother us so much because many of the schemes we are talking about are in the gestation stage," the official said.

Concerned ministries are taking up issues related to their sectors and the DPIIT is playing a coordinating role.

"If it doesn't get resolved it can escalate to Cabinet Secretary to the DPIIT or minister level," the official added.

The purpose of the schemes is to attract investments in key sectors and cutting-edge technology; ensure efficiency and bring economies of size and scale in the manufacturing sector and make Indian companies and manufacturers globally competitive.

These schemes for all 14 sectors have been notified by the concerned ministries/ departments after due approval. These schemes are in various stages of implementation.

Out of the 733 applications selected under various PLI schemes, 176 MSMEs are among the PLI beneficiaries in sectors such as bulk drugs, medical devices, pharma, telecom, white goods, food processing, textiles and drones.

Also Read

Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi

Govt relaxes rules to give one-yr extension to Cabinet Secretary Gauba

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba reviews status of projects' implementation

Agreements with 26 cos signed under PLI scheme for specialty steel: Scindia

Bill introduced in LS to allow use of birth certificate as single document

Raghav Chadha urges RS chairman to discuss Manipur issue under Rule 168

Haryana violence: 176 people arrested, 93 FIRs registered, says ACS

838,000 voters in Mizoram including 431,000 female voters: Election dept

Caste survey in Bihar against constitutional mandate, says plea in SC

Govt relaxes rules to give one-yr extension to Cabinet Secretary Gauba

Topics :PLI schemeCabinet Secretary

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story