Answer to terrorist attacks is strict action, not hollow speeches: Rahul

The Congress on Monday condemned the terror attack on Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and said no amount of whitewashing, fake claims, hollow boasts and chest-thumping can "erase the fact that the Modi government remains a disaster" for security in the Union Territory.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the answer to the continuous terrorist attacks has to be strict action, not "hollow speeches and false promises".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Terrorists ambushed an army truck in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, killing five personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), and injuring five others.

The attack occurred when terrorists targeted the Army vehicle with a grenade and gunfire during a routine patrol on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, approximately 150 km from Kathua town, around 3:30 pm, they said.

In a post on 'X', Kharge said, "Deeply anguished at the martyrdom of our four brave Indian Army soldiers in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. Six jawans are also injured."



"We unequivocally condemn this cowardly terror attack on the Army convey in the strongest possible terms," the Congress chief said.

This is the fifth terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in a month, he said.

More From This Section

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers. We salute the courage and valour of our bravehearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and we wish them a speedy recovery," Kharge said.

He claimed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is on a downward spiral.

"No amount of whitewashing, fake claims, hollow boasts and chest-thumping can erase the fact that the (Narendra Modi) government remains a disaster for the national security in Jammu and Kashmir," the Congress chief said.

"When PR becomes an aim, gathering security intelligence through statecraft becomes a casualty," he said, adding, "Our resolve to stand with the nation against terrorism remains resolute."



Former Congress president and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi said the news of the terrorist attack on an Indian Army vehicle in Kathua is extremely saddening.

"I pay my heartfelt tributes to the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the motherland and offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers," he said in a post in Hindi.

These cowardly attacks on the Army are highly condemnable, Gandhi said.

Hitting out at the Union government, he said, "The fifth terrorist attack within a month is a grave blow to the security of the country and the lives of our soldiers. The answer to the continuous terrorist attacks has to be strict action, not hollow speeches and false promises."



"We stand firmly with the country in this hour of grief," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed sadness over the dastardly terrorist attack in Kathua and said, "May God grant peace to the departed souls. The country will always be indebted to the martyrs for this supreme sacrifice. I pray to God for the bereaved families and the injured soldiers."



The entire nation stands united against violence and terrorism and unanimously condemns this anti-humanity act, she said in a post on 'X'.