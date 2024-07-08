27 flights diverted, another 51 cancelled at Mumbai airport amid heavy rain

At least 27 flights were diverted and 51 services were cancelled at the Mumbai airport on Monday after heavy rain battered the country’s financial capital, sources said.

“Heavy rain and low visibility led to the suspension of runway operations from 2:22 AM to 3:40 AM on Monday,” a source said, adding that 27 flights were diverted to cities such as Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Indore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Currently, priority is being given to arrivals, delaying departures, and consequential changes are being made to accommodate diverted flights,” another source said.

Currently, the Mumbai airport handles about 870 daily scheduled flights, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

About 42 IndiGo flights, six Air India flights, two Alliance Air flights, and one Qatar Airways flight were cancelled at the Mumbai airport until 11AM on Monday, sources mentioned.

The Qatar Airways flight’s departure was cancelled as the crew had exceeded their FDTL (flight duty time limitations), they added.

This is not the first time this monsoon season that airport infrastructure has been affected due to heavy rain. On the morning of June 28, one person was killed, and six others were injured when a section of the roof at Terminal 1’s (T1) departure area of India’s busiest Delhi International Airport collapsed following heavy rainfall.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had to close T1 for flight operations. It redirected some 200 daily flights to the Delhi airport's two other terminals – T2 and T3. The ministry has been investigating the incident. It has also ordered the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to conduct a comprehensive structural inspection at airports across the country.

The Delhi airport is one of the busiest in the world and handles about 1,270 daily flights. It handled around 74 million passengers in 2023-24, recording 12.8 per cent year-on-year growth, according to data from the Airports Authority of India.

Structural engineers from IIT Delhi have been asked to "immediately assess" the incident at T1, and further examination would be done based on their initial findings, according to the MoCA. The audit by IIT Delhi engineers is expected to be finished by July-end.