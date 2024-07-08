SC directs NTA to disclose nature of NEET-UG paper 'leak' by July 11

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to make a full disclosure before it on the nature of the leak, the places where the leak took place, and the lag of time between the occurrence of the leak and the conduct of the exam before July 11.

In its short order dictated after the hearing, the court added that it will have to scrutinise whether the alleged breach has taken place at a systemic level, whether the breach has affected the integrity of the entire examination process, and if it is possible to segregate the beneficiaries of fraud from the untainted students. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The court opined that a re-test will have to be ordered if the sanctity of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 examination is lost and if the leak of its question paper has been propagated through social media.

Stating that the fact of the paper leak in the NEET-UG exam cannot be denied, the court said that it has to be ascertained if the nature of the leak was widespread or isolated to decide on ordering a re-test.

“Before we decide to order a re-test, we must understand what is the nature of the leak. Asking 2.3 million students to appear for a re-test is tough. First, we would like to know the entire process. Second, the nature of FIRs. Third, the point of time when the leak took place and how the leak disseminated,” Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

The court ordered both the central government and the NTA to respond to specific queries detailed in its order and posted the matters for further hearing on July 11.

The queries include when the leak first took place, the manner in which the leaked question papers were disseminated, and the time duration between the occurrence of the leak and the exam on May 5, 2024.

The apex court’s directions come amid controversy surrounding the pan-India medical entrance examination following allegations of malpractices, mass question paper leaks, and cheating.

The bench also asked the government to set up a multidisciplinary team of experts to ensure that due measures are taken to obviate any further breach in the NEET-UG exam.

“The constitution of the committee shall be informed to the court, and the court shall decide if the committee shall go ahead or if someone else is needed to ensure people from a diverse pool of domain expertise and data analytics,” the order stated.

The bench also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report on the investigation into the paper leak cases.

The bench is also hearing a separate plea of over 50 successful Gujarat-based NEET-UG candidates seeking a direction to restrain the Centre and the NTA from cancelling the controversy-ridden exam.

The medical entrance examination conducted by the NTA on May 5 was taken by around 2.4 million students at 4,750 centres across the country. The results of the exam released a month later saw as many as 67 students securing a perfect score of 720, unprecedented in the NTA’s history, with six from a single centre in Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about rigging.

While the Education Ministry had earlier dismissed reports of a paper leak on the basis of no evidence supporting the allegation, it later handed over the case to the CBI after initial investigations did point towards a leak.

“Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation, and malpractices have been reported in NEET-UG, which was conducted on May 5. For transparency in the conduct of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, after a review, has decided to entrust the matter to the CBI for investigation,” the ministry had said while handing over the case to the CBI last month.