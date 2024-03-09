Anti-national narratives, tendencies should be dismantled: VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said anti-national narratives in the current times also resound from Indian legislature and the youth have the responsibility to neutralise these tendencies which are working against the country's interest.

Addressing the naming ceremony of Shri Ram College of Commerce's multipurpose stadium after late finance minister Arun Jaitley, Dhankhar said, "Some anti-national narratives are also present in the most sacred place of democracy today which is the Indian legislature. There are certain sections which give us worry. We must understand nationalism is not an option. It requires 100 per cent commitment."



"Young people must neutralise these tendencies working against the internet of the country," he added.

Dhankhar urged the corporates to subscribe and contribute to the economic nationalism of the country and help India emerge as a global leader.

Praising the late BJP leader Jaitley, the Vice President said that he was loved and accepted by all beyond his party and political stance, and contributed significantly for the development for his alma mater, SRCC.

The naming ceremony of the stadium was also attended by the late minister's spouse Sangeeta Jaitley, Vice President Dhankhar's wife Sudesh Dhankhar and Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, among other dignitaries.