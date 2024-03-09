Home / India News / Mutual fraternity necessary for equality in country: CJI Chandrachud

Mutual fraternity necessary for equality in country: CJI Chandrachud

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) said that many efforts are being made to improve the condition of district courts

D Y Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said mutual fraternity is necessary to maintain equality in the country.

Addressing a state-level 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' campaign in Bikaner, the CJI asked how will the country progress if people fight with each other.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We should have respect for each other in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution," he said.

Justice Chandrachud said that "human dignity was of supreme importance in the minds of the makers of our Constitution".

"Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar, as Chairman of the Drafting Committee, ensured that the Constitution promoted the values of justice, liberty and equality as well as the spirit of fraternity and dignity of the individual," he added.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) said that many efforts are being made to improve the condition of district courts.

"We want to sensitize the district courts because this is the first step towards justice. We are making many efforts to improve the condition of the district courts and to transform their buildings to suit the modern era," he added.

Highlighting the technological advancements over the years, the CJI said the potential of technology is also being used to spread legal awareness and legal services.

"The Supreme Court of the country has worked to enhance its capacity through technology," he added.

The CJI said that hearing through video conference was started a few years ago and many lawyers attend the hearing and argue through video conference.

He said the judgements are being translated through technology and it is his endeavour to make judgements available in more regional languages.

Union Minister of State for Law Arjun Ram Meghwal also addressed the programme.

Also Read

Institutional collaboration precursor to solution finding: CJI Chandrachud

As a judge, I am servant of law and Constitution: CJI D Y Chandrachud

We are confronted with fundamental questions on ethical AI treatment: CJI

Rise in number of women judges nation-wide trend: CJI Chandrachud

Problem with our society is we are not listening to others, says CJI

PM Modi unveils 125 feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam's Jorhat

PM unveils projects worth Rs 55,600 cr in Northeast, including Sela tunnel

ED raids residence of Subhash Yadav, close aide of RJD supremo Lalu

LIVE: PM unveils projects worth Rs 55K cr in N East, including Sela tunnel

Govt empowers states, UTs to act against 3 banned J-K-based groups

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :D Y ChandrachudSupreme CourtIndian JudiciaryJudicial service

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story