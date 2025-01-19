AQI in Delhi improves slightly, schools in NCR to resume physical classes

The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'poor' category, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 255 on Sunday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality in Delhi's neighbouring areas was recorded in the moderate category, including Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Noida.

On Saturday, the AQI in the national capital was recorded at 248, showing a marginal improvement from Friday, when the air quality was at 294.

Grap III restrictions revoked

The Centre for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in the national capital after an improvement in air quality. The decision followed a review by CAQM's sub-committee, which noted that Delhi’s AQI averaged 289 on Thursday, a substantial drop from the "severe" levels recorded earlier in the week.

Delhi govt calls for resumption of physical classes

Following the revocation of Stage III anti-pollution measures, the Delhi government issued a notice directing all schools to resume physical classes, effective Monday.

The Directorate of Education (DoE), in a notice dated January 17, stated that CAQM had decided to lift measures under Stage III of Grap with immediate effect.

The notice stated, "...all government, government-aided, unaided recognised private schools of the DoE, NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council), MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), and the Delhi Cantonment Board are hereby informed to resume offline classes. Thus, all classes in all schools are to be held in physical mode with immediate effect."