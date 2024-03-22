Home / India News / Archaeological Survey team starts survey of Bhojshala complex in MP

As per an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site on Fridays

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Dhar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Friday began a survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex situated in the tribal dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The ASI team, comprising more than a dozen members, reached the complex Friday morning. It was accompanied by senior local police and district administration officials. The Madhya Pradesh High Court, on March 11, directed ASI to carry out within six weeks a 'scientific survey' of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument that Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque.

As per an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site on Fridays.

Topics :Madhya PradeshHigh CourtMadhya Pradesh govt

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

