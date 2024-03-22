LIVE news: Isro successfully tests Reusable Launch Vehicle 'Pushpak'

After the case against Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje for her alleged hate remarks, BJP leader CT Ravi has been booked for his alleged hate post on X which violates the model code of conduct. A case under Sections 153(a) of the Indian Penal Code and 126 of the Representation of The People Act has been booked against Ravi by EC officials in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning departed on a two-day state visit to Bhutan. PM Modi was scheduled to travel to the Himalayan nation from March 21 to March 22 for what was expected to be his last foreign visit before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls but his visit to Bhutan was postponed due to inclement weather conditions. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated that the trip is an opportunity for both sides to discuss bilateral and regional matters and discuss ways to expand and intensify their “exemplary partnership” for the benefit of the people.