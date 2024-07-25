Army Agniveer goes on two months leave, forms robbery gang with brother

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ishmeet Singh was recruited by the Indian Army in November 2022 as an Agniveer and was posted in West Bengal but ditched his job to become a gang robber

The officials said that the gang was busted after the police received a tip off about them. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 11:03 AM IST
An Indian Army Agniveer Ishmeet Singh, posted in West Bengal, was arrested by the Punjab police for running a robbery gang with his brother, The Times of India reported on Thursday.

Singh was recruited by the Indian Army in November 2022 as an Agniveer and was posted in West Bengal. According to the report, he left on a two-month leave period to never return to his duty.

For the past two months, Singh started living in a rented room in Balongi in Punjab’s Mohal district, where he began committing thefts with his brother Prabhpreet Singh and friend Balkaran Singh.

Gang booked taxis via apps to commit thefts

The details about Singh surfaced after the gang was busted by the Mohali police leading to their arrest. The police seized a stolen taxi, scooter and country-made pistol, motorcycle from the gang.

The officials said that the gang was busted after the police received a tip off about them. The gang would attempt vehicle thefts at gunpoint by booking cabs through online mobile applications. They would use the stolen vehicles or sell or use them for personal purposes after putting a fake number plate on them.

Based on these details, the Sadar Kurali police station, Mohali complained the suspects. According to police, Singh admitted to purchasing illegal weapons from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

A case was registered against the trio after they stopped a taxi near Chapparchiri village in Mohali and stole it at gunpoint. The police are currently investigating Singh’s past records.

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

