LIVE: SC rules that Parliament does not have Constitutional authority to tax mineral rights

The Haryana Civil Medical Services Association has called for a shutdown of health services in government hospitals on Thursday to protest non-fulfilment of doctors' demands. The state government has urged the body to consider the impact of the strike on patients. Four HCMS Association doctors, including its president Dr Rajesh Khyalia, started an indefinite hunger strike in front of the office of the director general, Health Services, in Panchkula.
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 9:14 AM IST