LIVE: SC rules that Parliament does not have Constitutional authority to tax mineral rights
LIVE: SC rules that Parliament does not have Constitutional authority to tax mineral rights

BS Web Team
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 11:10 AM IST
LIVE news today:  Kangana Ranaut, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Mandi, was issued a notice by the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday  on a plea filed by a Kinnaur resident for setting aside her election on the grounds that his nomination papers to contest from the Lok Sabha constituency were allegedly wrongly rejected. Justice Jyotsna Rewal asked Ranaut to file a reply by August 21. Ms Ranaut had won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, defeating her rival Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes. She had polled 5,37,002 votes against Singh's 4,62,267 votes.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he has decided that the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation.
I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That's the best way to unite our nation. I there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life, but there's also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices, and that time and place is now, Biden said in his Oval Office address to the nation.The much anticipated address to the nation came three days after he announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsing his deputy Kamala Harris as the nominee for the Democratic Party.

The Haryana Civil Medical Services Association has called for a shutdown of health services in government hospitals on Thursday to protest non-fulfilment of doctors' demands. The state government has urged the body to consider the impact of the strike on patients. Four HCMS Association doctors, including its president Dr Rajesh Khyalia, started an indefinite hunger strike in front of the office of the director general, Health Services, in Panchkula.

11:05 AM

News update: Supreme Court rules states' power to levy tax on mineral rights not limited by MMDR Act

10:29 AM

Gandatwisa violence: Tripura DGP asks officials to maintain strict vigil in state

In the wake of the recent violence in Tripura's Gandatwisa which left several families homeless, DGP Amitabh Ranjan convened a state-level law and order meeting in Dhalai district and instructed all the SPs to maintain strict vigil throughout the state. The violence at Gandatwisa on July 12 had left over 80 families homeless due to arson following the death of a tribal youth in a clash between two groups in Dhalai district.

10:27 AM

Ajit Pawar holds meeting with Amit Shah in Delhi

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has held a meeting with Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah in Delhi. Sources close to Pawar confirmed the development and said the meeting took place late on Wednesday night. Pawar is likely to make another visit on July 28, they said.

10:02 AM

Haryana doctors' body calls for services' shutdown in govt hospitals today

The association representing civil medical services in Haryana has announced a one-day suspension of healthcare services at government hospitals to protest non-fulfilment of doctors' demands. The state government has urged the body to consider the impact of the strike on patients. 
 

9:57 AM

Supreme Court collegium suggests extending tenure of 9 judges of Calcutta HC for a year

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday recommended to the Centre that the term of nine additional judges of the Calcutta High Court be extended by one year. The collegium did not recommend the names of the judges for appointment as permanent judges of the high court at this stage.

9:56 AM

US revises travel advisory for India: Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir are no-go areas

The US State Department has issued an updated travel advisory for India, advising American citizens against travel to specific regions: Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border area, and certain central and eastern regions with active Naxalite presence. The advisory now includes revised information regarding the northeastern states of India.

9:49 AM

News update: BJP, JD(S) hold all-night dharna in Karnataka Assembly over MUDA 'scam'

9:44 AM

BJP legislator seeks job portal for farmers' children in Gautam Buddh Nagar

BJP MLA from Jewar Dhirendra Singh has written to the Chief Executive Officers of the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development authorities, proposing the creation of a dedicated web portal to help the children of farmers find employment in the industrial sector. In his letter, Singh emphasised the need for such a portal, noting that the acquisition of agricultural land for industrial development significantly impacts the lives of many families.

9:08 AM

Himachal Pradesh High Court issues notice after BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's election from Mandi challenged

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Kangana Ranaut, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Mandi, on a petition filed by a Kinnaur resident for setting aside her election on the grounds that his nomination papers to contest from the Lok Sabha constituency were allegedly wrongly rejected.
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

