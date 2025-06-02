Army commander reviews security for Amarnath yatra; visits Chinar Corps

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, on Monday reviewed the security measures for the annual Amarnath Yatra that is scheduled to begin next month.

The Army commander, Northern Command, also visited Chinar Corps and assessed the prevailing security situation in the valley and evaluated the operational preparedness of the Army.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, visited Chinar Corps to evaluate operational readiness and assess the current security environment. The Army Commander was briefed on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness of the formation," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.

"Additionally, he reviewed security measures for the #AmarnathYatra to ensure its safe and seamless execution," the Northern Command said.