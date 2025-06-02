LIVE news: Strikes on Russian airbases will 'undoubtedly be in history books', says Zelenskyy

Today's top news updates: On Sunday, On Sunday, Ukraine carried out one of its largest drone operations to date against Russia , targeting five military airbases located deep within Russian territory. "The Kyiv regime staged a terror attack using FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions. All attempted attacks on military airfields in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur were repelled, and there were no reported casualties among military personnel or civilians," stated Russia’s defence ministry.

A man wielding a makeshift flamethrower shouted "Free Palestine" and hurled an incendiary device into a group gathered to highlight the plight of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, law enforcement officials confirmed on Sunday.

Six individuals, aged between 67 and 88, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious burns. The attack occurred as members of the volunteer group Run For Their Lives were concluding their weekly demonstration aimed at raising awareness for the hostages.

The AIADMK announced on Sunday that the DMDK remains a part of its alliance in Tamil Nadu and will be allocated a Rajya Sabha seat in 2026. The DMDK had been pressing for a seat immediately, citing a prior understanding during the 2024 Lok Sabha election negotiations—a claim not publicly confirmed by AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

In a related development, AIADMK revealed its candidates for the 19 June Rajya Sabha biennial elections: IS Inbadurai, secretary of the party’s advocate wing and former legislator, and M Dhanapal, Chengelpet-East district presidium chairman and ex-MLA.