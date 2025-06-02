Home / India News / LIVE news: Strikes on Russian airbases will 'undoubtedly be in history books', says Zelenskyy
Live Blog

LIVE news: Strikes on Russian airbases will 'undoubtedly be in history books', says Zelenskyy

Today's top news updates: Moscow confirmed that five of its airfields in Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were targeted. Catch all the news developments from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Ukraine drone strike
Ukraine drone strike

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 12:46 PM IST
   Today's top news updates: On Sunday, Ukraine carried out one of its largest drone operations to date against Russia, targeting five military airbases located deep within Russian territory. "The Kyiv regime staged a terror attack using FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions. All attempted attacks on military airfields in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur were repelled, and there were no reported casualties among military personnel or civilians," stated Russia’s defence ministry.
   
A man wielding a makeshift flamethrower shouted "Free Palestine" and hurled an incendiary device into a group gathered to highlight the plight of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, law enforcement officials confirmed on Sunday.
 
Six individuals, aged between 67 and 88, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious burns. The attack occurred as members of the volunteer group Run For Their Lives were concluding their weekly demonstration aimed at raising awareness for the hostages.
 
The AIADMK announced on Sunday that the DMDK remains a part of its alliance in Tamil Nadu and will be allocated a Rajya Sabha seat in 2026. The DMDK had been pressing for a seat immediately, citing a prior understanding during the 2024 Lok Sabha election negotiations—a claim not publicly confirmed by AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami.
 
In a related development, AIADMK revealed its candidates for the 19 June Rajya Sabha biennial elections: IS Inbadurai, secretary of the party’s advocate wing and former legislator, and M Dhanapal, Chengelpet-East district presidium chairman and ex-MLA.

12:46 PM

Fire breaks out at call centre in Chhatarpur; no injuries

A fire broke out in a call centre in Delhi's Chhatarpur area, prompting authorities to rush four fire tenders, an official said on Monday. At 8.27 am, a call regarding the fire at a multi-storey building of a call centre was received, the Delhi Fire Services official said.

11:47 AM

Maharashtra ATS conducts searches in Thane in terror case

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday conducted searches in Thane district, including at the residence of a former SIMI office-bearer, in connection with a terrorism-related case, officials said. An ATS team along with the Thane rural police started searches in the morning at Padgha village in the district, an official said. The residence of Saquib Nachan, former office-bearer of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), was among the premises searched by the ATS team, he said.

11:15 AM

Bomb threat at Jammu railway station turns out to be hoax

A bomb threat targeting Jammu railway station turned out to be a hoax after an intensive search of the premises by security agencies, police said on Monday. The hoax call was received from an unknown caller regarding the presence of a bomb at the main station on Sunday evening, a police official said.

11:13 AM

All legal procedures followed while arresting female Instagram influencer: Kolkata Police

Kolkata Police have dismissed criticisms that they have "unlawfully" arrested a 22-year-old female Instagram influencer for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments, and claimed that all legal procedures were followed. They defended the arrest of influencer Sharmistha Panoli saying that the case was "duly investigated and adhering to legal procedures". "Kolkata Police acted lawfully according to the procedure established by law. The accused was not arrested for expressing patriotism or for personal belief; legal actions were taken for sharing offensive content which promotes hatred among the communities," Kolkata Police posted on Facebook on Sunday.

11:06 AM

RSS leader booked over alleged inflammatory speech in Dakshina Kannada

An FIR was registered against an RSS leader on Monday for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech that could incite communal tension, police said. The accused, Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, delivered the speech on May 12 during a condolence meeting organised in memory of a Hindutva activist and a known rowdy-sheeter Shuhas Shetty who was murdered in the Mangaluru on May 1, they said. According to a police statement, the programme was held at Madwa Palace Convention Hall in Kavalapadur village under the Bantwal Rural Police Station jurisdiction.

11:02 AM

Airlines projected to report $36 billion profit in 2025: IATA

Airlines' profit is expected to touch $36 billion, slightly higher than $32.4 billion posted last year, IATA said on Monday. Addressing the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in the national capital, its Director General Willie Walsh asserted that airspace should be kept out of trade wars.

10:20 AM

Hope people of Telangana march ahead on path of progress: Prez Murmu on statehood day

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted people of Telangana on their statehood day, and said the young state has a vibrant ecosystem of economic and technological development. "I wish that the people of Telangana march ahead on the path of progress and prosperity," she said in a post on X.
First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News