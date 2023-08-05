Army launches multiple operations in Manipur; one militant nabbed

The Army on Saturday launched multiple operations in the Imphal valley during which one militant was injured in an encounter at Mongcham area.

A spokesperson of the Army's Spear Corps said the injured insurgent was apprehended and a self-loading rifle, ammunition, and war-like stores were recovered.

"Multiple operations were launched in the aftermath of incident at Kwakta in Bishnupur in the wee hours on Saturday.

"During one such search operation, Indian Army column drew effective fire from armed insurgents from general area Mongcham at approximately 5.30 pm today," the spokesperson said.

The Army troops retaliated in a calibrated manner. In the ensuing firefight, one armed insurgent belonging to the KIA group, which has not entered into any peace agreement with the government, sustained a bullet wound and was apprehended, while others managed to flee.

One self-loading rifle, ammunition and war-like stores have been recovered. The operation is in progress, the spokesperson said.

Three persons including a father-son duo were killed by militants in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday night while three others sustained bullet wounds following a heavy exchange of fire between state forces and armed men in the same district, police said.

A 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies paralysed normal life in the Imphal Valley, police said.