Govt appoints Sanjay Kumar Agarwal as CBIC chairman, to succeed Vivek Johri

Agarwal was holding charge of CBIC member compliance management, looking into investigations

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
The government on Saturday appointed Sanjay Kumar Agarwal as chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

Agarwal succeeds Vivek Johri who superannuated on May 31.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Shri Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, IRS, ...member CBIC as chairman CBIC in the department of revenue ...with status of Special Secretary to the Government of India with effect from date of assumption of the post...," the finance ministry said in an office order.

Agarwal was holding charge of CBIC member compliance management, looking into investigations.

In a separate order, the ministry said Surjit Bhujabal, currently principal director general, DGGI, has been appointed as CBIC member.

The CBIC board has a chairman who is assisted by six members who look into tax policy, customs, IT & taxpayer services, GST, compliance management and vigilance.

Topics :Central Board of Direct TaxesGovernmentIndia

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 11:26 PM IST

