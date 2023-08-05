Telangana Guv seeks clarity on bill to absorb RTC staff as govt employees

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday sought clarifications from the BRS government on a draft bill meant for absorption of state Road Transport Corporation employees into government service.

Amid concerns expressed by the TSRTC staff that the bill should be passed in the ongoing assembly session, she assured them of safeguarding their interests.

The state government recently decided to recognise the employees of the state-run corporation as government staff and proposed to table the bill in the assembly.

The Raj Bhavan on Friday had said it received the draft bill on August 2, and the Governor needed some more time to examine it.

On Saturday morning, sections of RTC employees held a strike for a couple of hours and took out a demonstration to the Raj Bhavan demanding the Governor permit the state government to introduce the bill in the assembly.

Subsequently, the Governor (who was out of station) invited representatives of the employees to Raj Bhavan and addressed the employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC and representatives of Telangana Mazdoor Union virtually, expressing her sympathy and concern over the future of 43,373 employees.

She assured them of protecting their interest, a Raj Bhavan press release said. "I am pained to know about the strike conducted by RTC employees creating inconvenience to the common public. I want to convey that, I am always with the RTC employees, even during the previous strike; I was with you all and heard your grievances, even in late hours," the release quoted her as saying.

The Raj Bhavan Secretariat has sent a letter to the government seeking clarification on five concerns of the draft bill in the best interests of both the TSRTC employees and the state, the release said.

The Governor said she is very much concerned that the bill should not be introduced in a haphazard manner. Sufficient time should be given to all the parties concerned to debate the provisions thoroughly.

"As a constitutional head of the state, I have to be assured and verify the constitutional provisions and protect the larger interest of public as well as the employees; hence sought legal opinion and clarifications on the five issues pointed out," she said in the release.

During the virtual meeting, one of the JAC representatives informed the Governor that employee unions have not given any call for the strike. "It is completely a government sponsored and forced strike; even the women employees are not spared," the release said.

"We were threatened and forced to give strike call and organise the 'Raj Bhavan Seize' (protest) programme. Some MLAs and a minister has orchestrated this dharna programme," it quoted a representative as having said.

In another press communique, the Raj Bhavan said the Governor sought further clarifications, after receiving a response from the government, on the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill.

The entire endeavour of Raj Bhavan is to ensure that every right and provisions of the TSRTC employees are protected, and will continue to be protected after a future notification is issued by the government, it said.

The additional clarifications sought by the Governor include the number of permanent and temporary employees, mechanism for non-permanent employees and handling of corporation's properties.

The state government has been urged to provide the necessary clarifications on these points at the earliest.

These clarifications would enable the Governor to make an informed decision regarding the Bill, the communique added.