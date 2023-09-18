Home / India News / Army, police resume operations against terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

Army, police resume operations against terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

Earlier on Saturday (September 16), a terrorist was killed by security forces in an encounter in the Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, police said

ANI
Representative Image | PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 9:43 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A search operation is underway in the forest area of Kokernag in Anantnag district where an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on September 13.

The Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police resumed operations on the sixth consecutive day against terrorists "holed up" in the forest area of the Gadole in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

Earlier on Saturday (September 16), a terrorist was killed by security forces in an encounter in the Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.

In a post on the social media handle X, Kashmir Zone Police said, "One terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow."

The encounter broke out in the Hathlanga forward area of Uri.

As per officials, 2-3 terrorists are believed to be engaging security forces in the hilly terrain of Anantnag district.

Sharing the statement of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Kashmir Zone Police posted on micro-blogging site X a day ago, "Rtd Police/Army officers should avoid the " Ambush Hypothesis". It is a specific input based ops. Ops are in progress, and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised."

The Army has maintained a tight cordon-off in the area, they said.

Meanwhile, a soldier who had been reported missing on Thursday lost his life in the ongoing encounter, officials said on Friday. "One more soldier has lost his life in the Anantnag operations. He had been reported missing since yesterday (Thursday)," Security officials said.

Also Read

Two terrorists killed in encounter with forces near LoC in J-K's Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir police 2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Baramulla between security forces, militants

Operation to eliminate terrorists enters fifth day in J-K's Anantnag

Army conducts patrolling along LoC in J-K's Poonch ahead of I-Day

LIVE: Congress leaders call for delaying seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc

Five held in Manipur for carrying weapons donning camouflage uniforms

Fitting tribute to our first Nobel laureate: EAM on tag for Santiniketan

Women parliamentarians share memories of old parl in handwritten notes

Global banks expand maternity benefits to retain women employees in India

Topics :Jammu and KashmirAnantnagterrorists

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

Nine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story