MGNREGA work demand highest for May, barring pandemic year, shows data

In April 2023, around 24.06 million households had sought work under the scheme. Though MGNREGS demand usually rises in April and May as the rabi harvest comes to an end and casual labourers have little work in hand, some experts say the continued demand in rural areas shows that economic benefits are not percolating down.

Around 31.74 million households sought work under the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in May, which is the highest for the month barring the Covid-19 pandemic year, data on the scheme’s website sourced on June 5 showed.