Arrest us, says Rakesh Tikait in support of protesting wrestlers

Showing his unwavering stand with the wrestlers amid their protest, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that the farmers are also ready to get arrested

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 11:45 PM IST
Showing his unwavering stand with the wrestlers amid their protest, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that the farmers are also ready to get arrested.

Tikait further said that 'such an ugly situation is the result of the dying Democracy in the country'.

"They can arrest us if they want. Situations like these arise when Democracy dies in a country. People who should be in jail are enjoying gatherings instead. It took 90 years for the country to get its independence. Farmers' protest also went on for 13 months. This protest has also been going on for 40 days," Tikait said while talking to the reporters here.

The wrestlers have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over harassment cases against women athletes including a minor. The farmers also tried to join the protesters in Delhi.

Earlier today, the protesting wrestlers who were trying to march towards the new Parliament from their site of protest at Jantar Mantar were stopped and detained by the security personnel in Delhi.

Delhi Police earlier said that "unsocial elements" won't be allowed to enter the national capital to ensure smooth conduct of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building, said DCP, Sonipat East Gaurav Rajpurohit.

Delhi Police increased the security in the national capital, including on its borders ahead of the march by wrestlers. The Police barricaded all the borders of the national capital in order to prevent any protest or gathering.

First Published: May 29 2023 | 6:56 AM IST

