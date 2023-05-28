Home / India News / Nearly 1.5 mn to be covered under pulse polio immunisation drive in Haryana

Nearly 1.5 mn to be covered under pulse polio immunisation drive in Haryana

Nearly 1.5 mn children will be covered under the first sub-national immunisation round of pulse polio 2023-24 that will take place in six districts of Haryana, according to an official statement

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Nearly 1.5 mn to be covered under pulse polio immunisation drive in Haryana

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nearly 15 lakh children will be covered under the first sub-national immunisation round of pulse polio 2023-24 that will take place in six districts of Haryana, according to an official statement.

The six districts are Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Mewat, Sonipat and Kaithal in which booth activity was undertaken on the first day in order to maintain the polio-free status of the state, it said.

Also referred to as SNID, the three-day campaign will continue for another two days by way of house-to-house activity to trace and administer polio drops to the left-out children on booth day.

On the first day of the activity, approximately 7.9 lakh children under 5 years of age have been administered polio drops.

In order to smoothly carry out this campaign, around 6,600 booths were set up in the state and these were manned by approximately 26,000 health officials and Anganwadi workers and volunteers.

The left-out children during the booth activity on the first day will be administered polio vaccine drops on May 29 and 30 through visits of house-to-house teams in high-risk areas like slums, isolated hutments, brick kilns, floating or migrating populations and construction sites.

"It is important to know that due to consistent hard work of all stakeholder departments, India and Haryana are polio free since 2012 and with every successive round of NID or SNID it is ensured that Polio-free status of the country is sustained," the statement said.

Also Read

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif kicks off nationwide polio eradication drive

Shortage of polio vaccines leads to cancellation of nation-wide vaccination

Haryana Board Results 2023: Date, How, Where to view result of HBSE

Govt launches U-WIN to digitise India's universal immunisation programme

Khattar announces Lord Parshuram Jayanti as gazetted holiday in Haryana

Delhi discoms approaches court over DERC-issued regulations: Official

Wrestlers' wrangle: All women protesters released, says Delhi Police

The Super Bowl pitch: Indian Premier League wins the audience Test

Farmer leaders going for Mahila Maha Panchayat in Delhi detained in Haryana

Stalin rides bullet train in Japan, bats for 'equivalent' service in India

Topics :polioHaryanachildren

First Published: May 28 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story