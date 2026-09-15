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Arunachal CM praises engineers for their role in state development

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu said engineers have an important responsibility in transforming ideas into projects that improve people's lives and contribute to economic growth and development

Pema Khandu, Arunachal CM
Photo: X@PemaKhanduBJP
Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 5:29 PM IST
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Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya on National Engineers' Day and highlighted the vital role of engineers in shaping the state's development.

Remembering Visvesvaraya's 'extraordinary legacy', Khandu said the legendary engineer was a visionary person whose brilliance in water management, dam design, and infrastructure laid the foundation for modern India.

The chief minister said Visvesvaraya's contribution to the country went far beyond engineering and infrastructure, describing his dedication to precision and disciplined work as an enduring inspiration for the engineering community.

"Honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 1955, his dedication to precision and disciplined work remains a guiding light for engineers everywhere," Khandu said in a post on X.

He said engineers have an important responsibility in transforming ideas into projects that improve people's lives and contribute to economic growth and development.

The chief minister said, "To all the engineers shaping the future through innovation and problem-solving, Happy Engineers' Day!" Khandu also stressed the importance of engineering expertise in Arunachal Pradesh, where infrastructure, connectivity, technology and innovation are key to the state's progress.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also extended his greetings to engineers and underlined their contribution to India's rapid transformation.

"Engineering India's Next Big Leap!" Mein said in a social media post, pointing to the growing scale and ambition of the country's infrastructure and technology projects.

"From bridges and high-speed corridors to world-class metros, ports, airports, semiconductor plants and next-gen connectivity, India's engineers are turning ambitious ideas into landmarks of progress," he said.

"Building tomorrow with great vision," Mein said, while paying tribute to Visvesvaraya, whose contribution to engineering and nation-building continues to inspire generations.

He added that engineers play a significant role across sectors, saying, "From infrastructure and connectivity to technology and innovation, their work has a lasting impact on the lives of our people." National Engineers' Day is observed every year on September 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir M Visvesvaraya, one of India's most celebrated engineers and statesmen.

The day recognises the contribution of engineers to nation-building, technological advancement and infrastructure development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Arunachal PradeshPema KhanduBharat Ratna

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 5:29 PM IST

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