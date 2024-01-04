Kejriwal LIVE updates: Delhi CM to address media on ED summons at noon

Arvind Kejriwal news updates: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will hold a press conference at noon today on the issue of ED summons to him in connection with the liquor policy case. Earlier, news agency PTI reported today that Kejriwal could leave for three-day tour of Gujarat on Jan 6 in view of the Lok Sabha polls. Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday claimed citing unnamed inputs that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is likely to arrest Chief Minister and AAP convener, Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday. Kejriwal skipped the agency's summons in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case on Wednesday. Seeking a questionnaire from the agency, Kejriwal said, "Every time, before the summons reaches me, it is already there in the media. This raises questions whether the purpose of the summon is to do any legitimate enquiry or tarnish my reputation." In the letter, Kejriwal also mentioned that the Rajya Sabha elections are to take place on January 19, and he also has to participate in the Republic Day programme on January 26 as the chief minister of Delhi. Accusing the ED of "maintaining secrecy" and not responding to his earlier replies, he said the ED issued summons "in the same format as before" without giving any response to his earlier replies. "Therefore, I assume that you do not have any valid reason or justification for issuance of these summons," he said.