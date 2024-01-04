Kejriwal LIVE updates: Delhi CM to address media on ED summons at noon

Arvind Kejriwal latest news: Catch all the latest updates on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal here
Arvind Kejriwal news updates: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will hold a press conference at noon today on the issue of ED summons to him in connection with the liquor policy case. Earlier, news agency PTI reported today that Kejriwal could leave for three-day tour of Gujarat on Jan 6 in view of the Lok Sabha polls. Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday claimed citing unnamed inputs that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is likely to arrest Chief Minister and AAP convener, Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday. Kejriwal skipped the agency's summons in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case on Wednesday.
First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 10:05 AM IST