Home / India News / As fog shrouds Delhi, overall AQI slips to 'very poor' category, shows data

As fog shrouds Delhi, overall AQI slips to 'very poor' category, shows data

SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) recorded the city's overall AQI at 276 on Thursday morning

Photo: ANI
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The overall air quality index in the national capital slipped to the 'Very Poor' category on Sunday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed.

Even as a thick layer of fog blanketed the city on a lazy Sunday, the AQI was recorded in the 'Very Poor' range, at 345, in the RK Puram-Munirka area at 8 am on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The air quality in Anand Vihar stood at 315 at 8 am, according to CPCB data.

Visuals from outside Munirka Metro station showed a thick layer of fog descending on the area, resulting in low visibility.

According to CPCB, AQI at ITO was also recorded in the 'Very Poor' range at 324 in the morning, at 8 am.

The AQI Dhaula Kuan also hovered in the 'Very Poor' category, according to the CPCB.

After a brief spell of respite brought on by rains, the overall AQI in the national capital slipped to 'Very Poor' on Friday. The CPCB pegged the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar at 374 on Friday morning.

Earlier on Thursday, the overall air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'Poor' range.

SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) recorded the city's overall AQI at 276 on Thursday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), earlier, put out a forecast for the national capital, saying there was no likelihood of showers till December 11. It predicted clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning across the city.

The city has been experiencing air quality in the range of 'severe' to 'very poor' over the last few weeks.

Earlier, on Sunday, the IMD issued a fog alert in isolated areas over five states on December 10 and 11.

Aligarh in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh was also in the grip of fog on Sunday morning.

The IMD said dense fog during the morning hours was very likely in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh, sub-himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya on December 10 and 11.

Also Read

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Delhi air quality 'severe' on Monday, expected to improve in next 2-3 days

Cummins India receives CPCB IV+ norm compliance certification from ARAI

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'very poor' category with the AQI at 309

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for third consecutive day with AQI at 261

Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 6,000 aid to people affected by Cyclone Michaung

Udhampur has been in top 3 in PMGSY scheme, says Union Min Jitendra Singh

All you need to know about Article 370 before SC's verdict on Monday

LIVE: Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs to meet in Raipur; suspense over CM could end

IMD issues fog alert for five states including MP, Bengal for next two days

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityAir qualityair pollutionDelhi PollutionCentral Pollution Control Board

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story