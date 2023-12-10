LIVE: Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs to meet in Raipur; suspense over CM could end

A key meeting of the BJP's newly-elected 54 MLAs in Chhattisgarh to pick the legislative party leader will be held here on Sunday which is likely to end the suspense over who will be the next chief minister. Speculations are doing rounds on who will get to don the mantle of the chief minister given the BJP contested the recent polls without declaring any CM face. The BJP's legislative party meeting will take place on Sunday. The party's three observers Union ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal, and party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam will be present, BJP state unit president Arun Sao told reporters on Saturday.
India Meteorological Department issued a fog alert in isolated areas over five states on December 10 and 11. As per an IMD statement, dense fog during the morning hours is very likely in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya on December 10 and 11. IMD further forecasted that a fresh feeble Western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from December 11. Hailstorms are also likely in isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on December 12, the IMD statement mentioned.
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday accused Hamas terrorists of beating civilians and stealing the humanitarian aid that Gaza received from international organisations. The IDF stated that Hamas puts its terrorist goals over the needs of Gaza residents. IDF shared a video on X that showed people getting beaten by some individuals. In the video, some individuals also placed some material in the vehicle. While sharing the video on X, the IDF stated, "Hamas members beat civilians and steal the humanitarian aid they received from international organisations--facilitated by Israel. Hamas puts its terrorist goals over Gazans' needs." Meanwhile, the IDF said Al-Mawasi is the humanitarian zone in Gaza, meant to keep people away from the battlefield. However, it added that Hamas keeps placing Gaza in the line of fire.
Key Events
9:59 AM
BJP observers Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal reach Raipur, to attend legislature party meeting
BJP central observers Sarbananda Sonowal and Arjun Munda arrived in Raipur from New Delhi amid suspense over the party's Chief Minister candidate in Chhattisgarh.
BJP observers are likely to attend a meeting with newly elected legislators regarding the chief ministerial candidate in the state. Union Health Minister and BJP's Chhattisgarh co-incharge Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, also arrived in Raipur to attend the meeting.
9:48 AM
UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds janta darshan at Gorakhnath Temple
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds 'janta darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur.
3 people killed and 1 wounded in Atlanta shooting, police say
A shooting in Atlanta killed three people and left one victim wounded Saturday evening, police say. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to an address on Peachtree Road NE around 6:25 p.m., WANF-TV reported. Police said three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth was transported to a hospital, WANF reported.
Additional details were not immediately available.
9:18 AM
GOP presidential candidates share stories of family and faith. Offstage, their sharp edges reemerged
A trio of Republican presidential candidates shared stories of family and faith before hundreds of voters in northwest Iowa on Saturday, in congenial individual conversations with their hosts not long after the campaign's latest fractious debate. But off the stage at a small Christian college in Sioux Center, the rivals' sharp edges reemerged.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy leaned on their families to drive home their origin stories, without other candidates interrupting, at the event held in a rural, conservative corner of a state that holds the leadoff contest on the election calendar in about a month.
8:51 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Eight burnt alive after car suffers tyre burst, rams dumper head-on on highway
Eight people were charred to death after a horrific head-to-head collision between a dumper and a car on the Bareilly-Nainital Highway, in the Bhojipura police station area of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night, officials said.
According to eyewitnesses, the car suffered a tyre burst resulting in a head-on collision with a dumper coming from Uttarakhand.
8:47 AM
Hamas beat civilians, steals aid received from int'l organisations: IDF
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday accused Hamas terrorists of beating civilians and stealing the humanitarian aid that Gaza received from international organisations. The IDF stated that Hamas puts its terrorist goals over the needs of Gaza residents.
IDF shared a video on X that showed people getting beaten by some individuals. In the video, some individuals also placed some material in the vehicle.
8:46 AM
IMD issues fog alert for five states including MP, Bengal for next two days
India Meteorological Department issued a fog alert in isolated areas over five states on December 10 and 11.
As per an IMD statement, dense fog during the morning hours is very likely in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya on December 10 and 11. IMD further forecasted that a fresh feeble Western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from December 11.
8:45 AM
Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs to meet in Raipur; suspense over CM likely to end
A key meeting of the BJP's newly-elected 54 MLAs in Chhattisgarh to pick the legislative party leader will be held here on Sunday which is likely to end the suspense over who will be the next chief minister.
Speculations are doing rounds on who will get to don the mantle of the chief minister in view of the BJP contesting the recent polls without declaring any CM face.