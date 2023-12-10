LIVE: Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs to meet in Raipur; suspense over CM could end

A key meeting of the BJP's newly-elected 54 MLAs in Chhattisgarh to pick the legislative party leader will be held here on Sunday which is likely to end the suspense over who will be the next chief minister. Speculations are doing rounds on who will get to don the mantle of the chief minister given the BJP contested the recent polls without declaring any CM face. The BJP's legislative party meeting will take place on Sunday. The party's three observers Union ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal, and party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam will be present, BJP state unit president Arun Sao told reporters on Saturday. India Meteorological Department issued a fog alert in isolated areas over five states on December 10 and 11. As per an IMD statement, dense fog during the morning hours is very likely in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya on December 10 and 11. IMD further forecasted that a fresh feeble Western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from December 11. Hailstorms are also likely in isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on December 12, the IMD statement mentioned. Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday accused Hamas terrorists of beating civilians and stealing the humanitarian aid that Gaza received from international organisations. The IDF stated that Hamas puts its terrorist goals over the needs of Gaza residents. IDF shared a video on X that showed people getting beaten by some individuals. In the video, some individuals also placed some material in the vehicle. While sharing the video on X, the IDF stated, "Hamas members beat civilians and steal the humanitarian aid they received from international organisations--facilitated by Israel. Hamas puts its terrorist goals over Gazans' needs." Meanwhile, the IDF said Al-Mawasi is the humanitarian zone in Gaza, meant to keep people away from the battlefield. However, it added that Hamas keeps placing Gaza in the line of fire.