As heavy rains batter Mumbai, Shinde visits BMC's disaster management dept

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and adjoining Thane and Palghar districts on Wednesday, disrupting suburban rail traffic and causing water-logging in low-lying areas from where people were evacuated

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday visited the Disaster Management Department at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters and reviewed the situation after heavy rains lashed the city and its adjoining areas.

"In view of the continuous rains in Mumbai and the orange alert issued by the IMD, Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde visited the Disaster Management Department at BMC Headquarters and reviewed the situation. The Chief Minister appreciated the pre-monsoon works and various measures taken by the municipal administration," the BMC tweeted.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and adjoining Thane and Palghar districts on Wednesday, disrupting suburban rail traffic and causing water-logging in low-lying areas from where people were evacuated.

