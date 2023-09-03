As UK, US gear for fresh push, India sees 75% drop in vaccination since Apr

Far fewer Indians are getting vaccinated now than at the beginning of the financial year.

April saw around 14,000 average weekly vaccination, according to data compiled from the CoWin Portal. This dropped to around 3,500 by August. The latest data for the week ended 1 September shows 1,282 vaccination (chart 1).



Countries like the US and the UK have sought to give another push to vaccination amid rising cases there. An Omicron offshoot called BA.2.86, popularly referred to as the Pirola variant, has been detected in the US, Switzerland, South Africa, and the UK, among other countries. The US has seen a new subvariant EG.5. The US has urged its population to take booster doses. The UK is looking to bring forward its vaccination schedule, prioritising the critically ill and those aged 65 and above.

More than 70 per cent of India's current vaccinations are going to people in the age group of 45-60 years in recent weeks. Those above this bracket account for a single-digit share in vaccinations for August. The number has also been low for those below the age of 18, though there has been some evidence of a pick-up in this bracket in the previous week. They accounted for 19.8 per cent of the vaccinations given during the week ending 25 August (chart 2).



India's booster coverage is lower than many parts of the world. There have been 16 booster doses given for every 100 people in India. The global figure is over 35. It is 42 in North America, 48 in Europe, and 58 in South America (chart 3).

India had seen a surge in cases earlier in the year with over 70,000 cases and 200 deaths a week at its peak in April. There were fewer than 400 cases towards the end of August. Weekly deaths numbered less than five.



PK Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, held a high-level meeting last week to review the current Covid-19 status and preparedness. States have already been asked to closely monitor the influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases, and also send sufficient samples for whole genome sequencing of the Covid-19 positive patient samples.

World Health Organization (WHO), while EG.5 (Eris) has been reported from over 50 countries, the variant BA.2.86 (Pirola) is in four countries. In a statement last week, the Centre said that the daily average of new Covid-19 cases continues to be below 50.



Experts like senior virologist Jacob John say that the elderly, and especially those who are immunocompromised like organ transplant patients, or cancer patients need to take a precautionary shot of the vaccine. “When the Covid-19 wave was raging, everyone needed to take whatever approved and effective vaccine was available. Now that we know that these Omicron sub-variants are not causing severe lung disease, only the vulnerable can take a shot, but of a safe vaccine,” John told Business Standard. He added that killed virus vaccine Covaxin from Bharat Biotech has not had any major reports of adverse side effects, but now the country hardly has any stock left of it, if anyone needs.

“We need to plan our public response adequately; maintain a stockpile of vaccines. Because vaccine makers won't produce unless there is assurance of someone buying it,” John said.



Interestingly, vaccine makers have run out of their stockpiles as the vaccines reached the end of shelf life. Pune-based Gennova BioPharmaceuticals that got the drug regulator's nod recently in June for a mix-and-match booster dose of their mRNA Covid-19 vaccine based on the Omicron strain.

The company informed that they have one million doses of the vaccine ready with them in case anyone wants. If there is a need for more, they are geared up to produce more doses readily.



On the other hand, the world's largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) does not have a stockpile of either Covishield (AstraZeneca vaccine) or Covovax (Novavax vaccine) left with them. Sources indicated that the company can make fresh doses within three to four months if needed. “At the moment there was no demand either from India or overseas,” the source added.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla had said in April that they had restarted production of Covishield after stopping it about a year back. They intended to make 5-6 million doses and create a stockpile.



Bharat Biotech did not respond to queries within the time of going to press. Sources indicated that the company had to destroy doses after they expired.

Only 39 sites are now conducting vaccination in the country – 19 government sites, and 20 private sites. Covovax is the vaccine available in most sites.







Private hospitals or vaccination centres see no demand for vaccines, and hence they have stopped placing orders. “Across our network hospitals we have not seen any demand for Covid-19 vaccines for months. At this moment, we don't have a stockpile,” said Dilip Jose, managing director and chief executive officer of the country’s second-largest hospital chain Manipal Hospitals.



