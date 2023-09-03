Home / India News / Average domestic traffic saw a marginal increase of 2.25% in August

Average domestic traffic saw a marginal increase of 2.25% in August

After Go First suspended all flights from 3 May onwards, its passenger traffic shifted to other carriers, helping them achieve load factors of 90 per cent or higher in May and June

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Premium
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The average daily domestic traffic in India increased by 2.25 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) to 402,848 in August due to the lean travelling season, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation reviewed by Business Standard.

Furthermore, except for SpiceJet, Indian carriers' load factors (occupancy rate) remained below 90 per cent in August too. All Indian carriers had recorded sub-90 per cent load factors in July.

After Go First suspended all flights from 3 May onwards, its passenger traffic shifted to other carriers, helping them achieve load factors of 90 per cent or higher in May and June. Due to the monsoon season, domestic traffic has now reduced.

In May, the high load factors had boosted airfares to such a level that Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia called a meeting with airlines, during which he asked them to self-monitor ticket prices, especially in the upper fare bands.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved Go First's plan to resume flights in July, subject to the outcome of pending court cases and the availability of interim funding. However, Go First has yet to resume flights. India's international traffic also saw a marginal decrease of 3.33 per cent month-on-month in August.

Average daily load factor of airlines













* Go First suspended flights from May 3 onwards
#Average daily data's calculation does not include data for August 12 & 31

Source: Ministry of Civil Aviation

Also Read

Paddler Manika Batra loses her kit bag, seeks Jyotiraditya Scindia's help

As air-traffic zooms, Indian airports need thousands more staff, says study

Check abnormal surge in airfares: Jyotiraditya Scindia to airlines

Time ripe for Airbus, Boeing to plan India factory: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Maharaja to Mantri: Jyotiraditya Scindia faces heat within BJP ranks in MP

Ukraine holds up talks as officials race to finalise G20 Leaders Communique

Small traders of Arunachal seek haats back on Indo-Myanmar border

National Gallery of Modern Art gets CISF cover for G20 exhibition

1 bn hungry stomachs to 2 bn skilled hands: PM hails India's progress

Law ministry officials brief panel chairman Kovind on simultaneous polls

Topics :Civil Aviation MinistryCivil AviationAir trafficJyotiraditya Scindia

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story