As Yamuna gets close to it, ASI says Taj Mahal's design prevents flooding

Earlier, in 1978, the water in the Yamuna had risen up to 508 feet, which marks a high flood level of the river in Agra

BS Web Team New Delhi
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and the administration were working to take people stranded in the low-lying areas of Agra and Mathura to safety

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 2:41 PM IST
As the water in Yamuna flows above and beyond its normal course, the river reached the walls of the iconic Taj Mahal on Monday, July 17, The Times of India (ToI) has reported. However, the design of the monument prevents any water from flowing into the main building of the Taj, the newspaper cited ASI officials as saying.

The report quoted Prince Vajpayee, who is a conservation assistant at ASI at the Taj Mahal, as saying that the Taj Mahal was built in a way that prevents water from entering the main mausoleum even during high floods. He added that the last time the Yamuna touched the back wall of the Taj Mahal was during high floods in 1978.

"The swollen river has reached the back wall of the monument. The garden behind the Taj Mahal was developed a few decades ago as the water level in Yamuna had receded, creating a vacant area," Vajpayee told ToI.

Earlier, in 1978, the water level of Yamuna had risen up to 508 feet, which marks a high flood level of the river in Agra. The report said the level is marked on the Basai Ghat Burj of the Taj Mahal's northern wall. During the 1978 surge, water entered the 22 rooms in the monument's basement, leaving silt behind. 

Later, ASI removed the wooden doors which had allowed the water to enter the basement and replaced them with walls at the entrance from Basai and Dusherra ghats, the report added.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and the administration were working to take people stranded in the low-lying areas of Agra and Mathura to safety. More than 500 people from 50 villages and 20 urban areas near the Yamuna have been shifted to safer locations.

In Mathura district, the water level in Yamuna touched 167.28 metres, more than a metre above the danger mark of 166 metres. The newspaper cited an official as saying that more than 500 bighas of agricultural land are now underwater in Agra and Mathura districts. 

Around 100 villages and urban localities do not have a power supply for the past two days. Local residents claim that they do not have rations and potable water for their families, the ToI report said.

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 2:41 PM IST

