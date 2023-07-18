Home / India News / IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra, warns of rain with thunderstorms

IMD issued an orange alert in Maharashtra; the met office foresees waterlogging and inundation in low-lying areas in the state due to heavy rainfall

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
The Indian Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Maharashtra as the state is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune districts till 21 July. 

The Regional Meteorological Department has issued Yellow alerts for tomorrow in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.

Maharashtra remained 19 per cent rain-deficient this monsoon since June 1. The state is now finally expected to experience some really heavy rainfall in the region.

The lack of proper rainfall in the state caused damage to agriculture in the state, as it kept Kharif sowing 23% lower year-on-year at 9.1 million hectares. The rainfall forecast will offer some relief to farmers, but at the same time, IMD also foresees damage to crops due to floods.

Also Read: IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Indian states

Waterlogging and inundation in most parts: IMD
The met office foresees waterlogging and inundation in low-lying areas in Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall in the region. Transportation may also get disrupted due to the downpour, and many key roads and trains may also be affected by it.


Rainfall is expected in Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Central Maharashtra in the next five days due to active monsoon conditions, says IMD.

The department added that some parts of Marathwada are expected to register an increase in rainfall, and there is also the possibility of heavy rainfall at some of its isolated places. The weather office also forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds over parts of Marathwada and central Maharastra in the next 24 hours.

The met office issued an advisory for the fishermen not to venture into the above-mentioned areas as the wind speed might reach 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph over North Konkan from 17th to 21st July.

Also Read: From red to orange: What do IMD's colour-coded weather alerts mean?

IMD also predicts that heavy rainfall can damage the crops, and therefore, it advises farmers to provide a proper drainage system for the excess water accumulated in the fields.

The department also suggests farmers postpone fertiliser applications and spraying pesticides.

Topics :Indian Meteorological Departmentrainfall deficitmonsoon rainfallMaharashtraMumbai

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

