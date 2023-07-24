Home / India News / ASI to begin scientific survey of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex today

ASI to begin scientific survey of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex today

The court pronounced its order on a petition filed by the Hindu side seeking direction for a "scientific survey" of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India

ANI
File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 7:24 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will begin the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex from Monday, according to Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam.

On Sunday, the ASI team reached Varanasi with all the required equipment.

"We got the information from ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) that the survey will begin tomorrow...we have not been told about the timings yet...we are doing all the necessary preparations in terms of security", said Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam on Sunday.

Notably, a Varanasi Court on Friday gave directions to conduct an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding the 'Wazukhana' area which has been sealed.

"I have been informed that my application has been approved and the court has given directions to conduct an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding the Wazukhana which has been sealed. I think the survey can be completed within 3 to 6 months," said advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain appearing for the Hindu side.

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, who also represents Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case, said the court's decision is turning point in the case.

"Our application for the ASI survey has been accepted. It is a turning point in the case," he said.

The court pronounced its order on a petition filed by the Hindu side seeking direction for a "scientific survey" of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The petition was filed in May this year by five women who in another plea had earlier sought permission to pray at the "Shringar Gauri Sthal" inside the shrine complex. A structure - claimed to be a "Shivling" by Hindu side and a "fountain" by the Muslim side - was also found on May 16 last year during a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Also Read

SC asks Varanasi collector to hold meet to provide wazu' at Gyanvapi mosque

UP set to get its third international cricket stadium in Varanasi

PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 1,780 crore in Varanasi

PM Modi to address public meeting during two-day visit to Varanasi

Rahul's plane 'deliberately' denied landing permission in Varanasi: Cong

CISF in talks with MHA to increase security personnel at Imphal airport

U'khand CM Dhami inaugurates development schemes in Udham Singh Nagar

Oppn challenges Mann to take action against 48 'tainted' revenue officials

TMC alleges sexual assault on another woman in Imphal's Manipur on May 15

NDRF rescues 5-year-old boy from borewell in Bihar's Nalanda district

Topics :VaranasiUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story