Home / India News / Oppn challenges Mann to take action against 48 'tainted' revenue officials

Oppn challenges Mann to take action against 48 'tainted' revenue officials

Senior Congress Leader Bajwa said that around a month ago, Punjab's vigilance bureau submitted a report to the chief secretary of Punjab that identified 48 revenue officials

ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 6:55 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Punjab's Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa, on Sunday challenged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take appropriate action against the 48 revenue officials, who were found to be "tainted" in the Vigilance Bureau's report.

Senior Congress Leader Bajwa said that around a month ago, Punjab's vigilance bureau submitted a report to the chief secretary of Punjab that identified 48 revenue officials, including 28 tehsildars, 19 naib tehsildars, and one sub-registrar from 17 districts of the state accused of indulging in corrupt practises.

Questioning Punjab CM as to why he failed to take appropriate action against the 48 revenue officials, he said, "The report seems to have been put on the back burner. Nothing has been said or done by the Aam Aadmi Party government ever since the VB submitted the report to the Chief Secretary."

He said that CM Mann owes an explanation to the people of Punjab on the matter and reveal the name(s) of whoever is forcing him not to take further action on the report.

"Is the AAP government attempting to shield one of its cabinet ministers, by not taking action?", Bajwa added.

The opposition leader said that "now, the Punjab Revenue Officers Association has accused the AAP legislators of unnecessarily humiliating the officials of the Revenue Department. They have also threatened to observe an indefinite strike from Monday."

"The Punjab Revenue Officers Association has termed the VB report, in which 48 revenue officials were pronounced "corrupt", as baseless and demanded action against the VB DGP and Secretary. Meanwhile, the onus is on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to go public with the reality on the issue", Bajwa added.

In a statement, Bajwa said, "The AAP government's tall claims about zero-tolerance corruption were nothing but theatricals to gain publicity. As a matter of fact, this government doesn't intend to rein in corruption. It has yet to take action against its own leaders, legislators, and cabinet ministers who indulged in corrupt practises, including Lal Chand Kataruchak, Vijay Singla, Fauja Singh Srari, Amit Ratan Kotfatta, Sarbjit Kaur Manuke, and Surinder Kamboj (the father of AAP MLA Goldy Kamboj).

Also Read

'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

Punjab's law and order situation improved under AAP's Mann: Kejriwal

Punjab govt has given 27,042 govt jobs to youth, says Bhagwant Mann

TMC alleges sexual assault on another woman in Imphal's Manipur on May 15

NDRF rescues 5-year-old boy from borewell in Bihar's Nalanda district

Amit Shah lays foundation for 108-feet Lord Ram statue in Andhra's Kurnool

IAF asks Dassault to integrate Indian weapons on Rafale fighter jets

CM Adityanath lays foundation stone for Rs 6 cr sports complex in Gorakhpur

Topics :OppositionBhagwant Mann

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story