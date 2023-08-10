Home / India News / Asiatic lions have steadily grown in numbers over last few years: PM Modi

Asiatic lions have steadily grown in numbers over last few years: PM Modi

"I laud all those working towards protecting the habitat of lions. May we continue to cherish and protect them, ensuring they thrive for generations to come," he added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 10:13 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

On the World Lion Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India is proud to be home to the Asiatic lions and has seen a steady rise in their numbers over the last few years.

He tweeted, "World Lion Day is an occasion to celebrate the majestic lions that captivate our hearts with their strength and magnificence. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions and over the last few years there has been a steady rise in the lion population in India."

"I laud all those working towards protecting the habitat of lions. May we continue to cherish and protect them, ensuring they thrive for generations to come," he added.

The day is dedicated to the majestic animal and aimed at raising awareness about it.

India has successfully reversed the declining trend in their numbers and lion population has steadily risen over the years.

Also Read

Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here

PM conferred with France's highest award 'Grand Cross of Legion of Honour'

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2023 in Gandhinagar today

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain on day of Ashura

Torch rally in Imphal Valley demands special session of Manipur assembly

Instead of targeting 'INDIA' bloc, focus on Manipur, Haryana: Sibal to Shah

'War-like stores' recovered by army troops in J-K's Kokernag, 3 held

Section 144 imposed around Red Fort, Rajghat ahead of 77th Independence Day

Top headlines: MPC meet expectations, Data bill compliance timelines, more

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterLionwildlife

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

CapitaLand launches new India fund, sees $520 million addition to total FUM

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story