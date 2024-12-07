Assam CM Sarma expands Cabinet, 4 new ministers take oath in Guwahati

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to four new ministers - Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul and Rupesh Gowala

Assam CM congratulated the new ministers on X, stating that he looks forward to working with them. | File Photo: PTI
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 4:13 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expanded his cabinet with four new ministers taking oath during a swearing-in ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to four new ministers - Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul and Rupesh Gowala.

All four new ministers are BJP legislators. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) in Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the occasion, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues: Pijush Hazarika, Dr Ranoj Pegu, Chandra Mohan Patowary, and Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Prasanta Phookan and Rupesh Gowala represent from Upper Assam region while Kaushik Rai and Krishnendu Paul represent from Barak Valley region of the state took oath as minister today.

Assam CM congratulated the new ministers on X, stating that he looks forward to working with them to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X - "Congratulations to all my colleagues who have taken oath today. Looking forward to working with them to fulfill Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of a Viksit Assam."

Earlier on Friday, Krishnendu Paul expressed his gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that he will work under the leadership of Assam CM.

"We express gratitude to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma...I am feeling so good. We will work under the leadership of Assam CM. He has worked for all the regions and communities of Assam and has done equal development," Paul told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier, the Assam Cabinet approved a series of key decisions aimed at improving infrastructure and education in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the government has decided to ban the serving and consumption of beef in any restaurant, hotel, and public places across the state. The CM also stated that the Assam Cattle Preservation Act passed in 2021, has been quite successful in ensuring to curb the slaughter of cattle, and "now we have decided to stop the consumption of beef in public places.

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

