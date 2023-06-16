Home / India News / Assam floods leave 29,000 people, 25 villages affected, rescue ops underway

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Thursday that the situation in Assam is still grim as nearly 29,000 people in six districts are affected by the floods

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 8:50 AM IST
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Thursday that the situation in Assam is still grim as nearly 29,000 people in six districts are affected by the floods.

ASDMA said that due to incessant rain in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the water levels of many rivers are rising, and flood waters and rainwater have flooded 25 villages and other areas under 10 revenue circles in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Nalbari, and Kamrup (Metro) districts.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) flood report, the flood waters have submerged 215.57 hectares of cropland in the flood-affected districts.

As many as 23,516 people, including 1215 children, have been affected alone in Lakhimpur district.

ASDMA said that the district administration of flood-hit Lakhimpur district has set up three relief distribution centres, and rescue teams have been deployed to rescue the flood-affected people.

Total 6,307 animals, including poultry, are also affected by the flood.

The flood waters on Thursday damaged four embankments and four roads in Dhemai, Biswanath, Goalpara, and Lakhimpur districts.

ASDMA said a few landslide incidents were also reported in Cachar and Kamrup (Metro) districts due to rainfall in the last couple of days.

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 9:25 AM IST

