Assam police seize fake currency notes worth Rs 60.58 lakh, 1 person held

Assam police on Saturday recovered and seized fake Indian currency notes of Rs 60.58 lakh and apprehended one person in Guwahati.

Diganta Barah, Commissioner of Police of Guwahati said that, based on an input a team of Guwahati city police and staff of Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) police outpost had apprehended one person named Hafiz Ali (27 years old) of Dhemaji district when he arrived at ISBT with a bag containing FICN to deliver it to his party.

"On search total of 12116 pieces of 500 currency notes total of 60,58,000 were recovered which were seized as per the seizure list in the presence of the witnesses. The accused along with the seized articles were brought to the police outpost. Further steps are being taken," Diganta Barah said.

Earlier in Guwahati police seized 16.2 kg of ganja and 286 grams of heroin from a truck and apprehended three persons on Friday, official said.

Pranab Jyoti Goswami, CPRO of Assam police said that, source input was received that veteran drug peddler Md Boboi Ahmed of Lilong (Manipur) had sent a consignment of heroin and cannabis in truck bearing registration number NL 07 - AA - 1919 from Manipur via Haflong to a lower Assam district.

"It was also learnt that the younger brother of Boboi Ahmed namely Arif Khan of Lilong had flown in from Silchar yesterday and was camping at Bobby Lodge at Basistha for receiving the cash in lieu of the narcotics sold. Based on the input, in the morning hours of today, the truck was intercepted at Amingaon and two couriers namely Md Kamal Hassan (driver) and Saddam (helper) were apprehended. The kingpin Md Arif Khan was also picked up from Basistha," Pranab Jyoti Goswami said.