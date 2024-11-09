Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

10k bus marshals removed last yr to return for anti-pollution work: Atishi

The call out notices will be issued to the CDVs from Monday and then they can start registration at respective district magistrate office on Tuesday and Wednesday

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM
The chief minister also said that the Delhi government will soon send a proposal to regularise the CDVs. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 4:13 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said on Saturday that about 10,000 Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) who were removed as bus marshals last year will return to work for four months from next week, and enforce various anti-pollution measures.

The Delhi government has approved a proposal to this effect, she said.

The call out notices will be issued to the CDVs from Monday and then they can start registration at respective district magistrate office on Tuesday and Wednesday, she said.

Within two-three days of the registration, the CDVs will be deployed on duties like management of pollution hotspots, preventing dust pollution and garbage burning, she said in a press briefing.

The CDVs were deployed as bus marshals in 2018 by then Kejriwal government to ensure women safety but the BJP under a conspiracy got them removed in October 2023, the chief minister alleged.

"However, led by Kejriwal, AAP leaders and ministers fought alongside the removed bus marshals and got them their jobs back," she said.

The chief minister also said that the Delhi government will soon send a proposal to regularise the CDVs.

The CDVs were removed from November 1, 2023 after objections were raised by finance and revenue departments that the CDVs were meant to serve in disaster mitigation related works and their deployment as bus marshals was wrong.

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

