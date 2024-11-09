Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Air pollution: CAQM criticises growing backlog of complaints in Delhi

Air pollution: CAQM criticises growing backlog of complaints in Delhi

Among various steps, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed intensified efforts to remove highly polluting end-of-life (EoL) vehicles

New Delhi, India, air pollution
The panel also called for strict action against unauthorised or haphazard parking of private vehicles. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 4:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre's panel tasked with improving air quality in Delhi-NCR has raised concerns over the slow resolution pace and the growing backlog of air pollution-related complaints in the national capital.

Among various steps, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed intensified efforts to remove highly polluting end-of-life (EoL) vehicles (petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years) that are still in use in Delhi.

The panel called for a more proactive approach to addressing complaints, saying that delays in resolving issues hinder the effective implementation of air quality management measures.

In a meeting held on Friday with the Delhi chief secretary and senior state government officials, the Commission stressed that each case of violation must be treated with urgency.

"It said that timely resolution of complaints is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the enforcement process and for achieving broader air pollution control objectives," according to a statement issued on Saturday.

The Commission specifically urged the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to review the parking fee structure in public parking spaces to encourage the use of public transportation.

More From This Section

10k bus marshals removed last yr to return for anti-pollution work: Atishi

Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident: 18 injured as bus collides with truck

JMM questions motive behind I-T raids on CM Soren's aide's residence

Delhi HC directs GNCTD to enable online registration of Muslim marriages

SC agrees to hear plea seeking to restrain felling of trees in Delhi

The panel also called for strict action against unauthorised or haphazard parking of private vehicles, noting that this practice leads to traffic congestion and high pollution levels and against vehicles without a valid "Pollution Under Control" certificate.

Officials were also instructed to strictly enforce hotspot-specific action plans, improve public transport and traffic management, prevent open biomass burning during the winter season, and enhance public awareness.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Why are Cong people so much in love with Article 370, asks PM Modi at rally in Maha's Nanded

Delhi AQI slightly improves; drone-based mist targeting pollution hotspots

Delhi, Gurugram air quality remains 'very poor'; Noida marginally better

Bengaluru struggles with 'moderate' AQI, other Southern cities breathe easy

Central govt amends rules for stubble burning in Delhi, surrounding areas

Topics :Delhi air qualityair pollutionAir quality

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story