Assam Police to offer VRS to obese personnel if fail to reduce weight

In April, the chief minister had said that around 300 officers and personnel of Assam Police would be handed retirement due to their problem of alcoholism

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
The Assam Police on Tuesday said it will start offering voluntary retirement to all obese personnel if they fail to reduce their weights by November this year.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said the decision was taken on the direction by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"@assampolice Hq has decided to go in for professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations," he tweeted.

It has been decided to give three months to all personnel, including IPS and Assam Police Services officers, till August 15, and then start BMI assessment, Singh said.

"All those who are in obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three months time to reduce weight (till November end) and after that VRS option except those who have genuine medical ground like thyroidism etc (sic)," he added.

The DGP further said that he will be the first one in the force to record the BMI on August 16.

On May 8, Singh had said that the Assam Police drew up a list of about 680 personnel, who are habitual drinkers or obese, and after a multi-tier review, those found unfit for duty will be offered voluntary retirement.

In April, the chief minister had said that around 300 officers and personnel of Assam Police would be handed retirement due to their problem of alcoholism.

Topics :Voluntary retirement rulesAssamPolice

First Published: May 16 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

